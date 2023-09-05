Neeti Mohan's mantra for work-life balance

Known for her hit Bollywood tracks like Nainowale Ne and Ishq Wala Love, singer Neeti Mohan has revealed her mantra for how to balance motherly duties with career.
Neeti is currently seen as the judge on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023. The singing reality show also features Himesh Reshammiya, and Anu Malik as judges, and Aditya Narayan as the host. In an interview, Neeti opened up on the mantra that she follows to manage her personal and professional lives.
Neeti married model Nihaar Pandya in 2019. The couple has a baby boy Aryaveer, who was born in 2021.
Neeti said, “My mantra is wherever you are, just be there 100 per cent. If you are with your child, just be with your child 100 per cent, and same goes for the work.” On the work front, Neeti said that she is working on some independent music.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Ask 13 Himalayan states to file plan on ‘carrying capacity’, Centre urges Supreme Court
Wants technical panel led by head of GB Pant institute to ex...
Hearing on Article 370: Pledge allegiance to Constitution, submit affidavit, Supreme Court tells National Conference MP Mohammad Akbar Lone
In 2018, Lone raised pro-Pakistan slogans in J&K Assembly
Storm over DMK’s Sanatan Dharma remarks
Clarify ‘anti-Hindu’ stance: BJP to INDIA | Congress divided...
Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink
RTI report bares misappropriation of funds in Gidderbaha seg...