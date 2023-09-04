 Neetu Kapoor packs special memories from Rishi Kapoor's career in a video on his 71st birth anniversary : The Tribune India

  Neetu Kapoor packs special memories from Rishi Kapoor's career in a video on his 71st birth anniversary

Neetu Kapoor packs special memories from Rishi Kapoor's career in a video on his 71st birth anniversary

Neetu Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor packs special memories from Rishi Kapoor's career in a video on his 71st birth anniversary

Rishi Kapoor in stills from the video shared by Neetu Kapoor. Instagram/neetu54



ANI

Mumbai, September 4

Veteran Bollywood actor Neetu Kapoor remembered her late husband Rishi Kapoor on the occasion of his 71st birth anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, Neetu Kapoor shared a video featuring Rishi's iconic songs.

She captioned the post, 'In remembrance' followed by a joined hands emoticon.

Check it out:

Rishi and Neetu got married on January 22, 1980, and share two children, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and superstar Ranbir Kapoor.

Back in the 70s and 80s, the couple starred in several hits together like 'Amar Akbar Anthony', 'Khel Khel Mein', 'Rafoo Chakkar', 'Kabhi Kabhie', 'Besharam' and many more and inspired generations with both their on-screen and off-screen romance.

Often branded as Bollywood's first chocolate boy, Rishi touched the heights of stardom in the film industry with iconic roles in blockbuster hits like 'Bobby', 'Chandni', 'Karz', and many others.

Rishi Kapoor died on 30 April, 2020 at the age of 67. He was suffering from Leukemia. He was in New York for a considerable amount of time for his treatment. Neetu was there for him as a rock-solid partner through thick and thin.

Neetu keeps on sharing fond memories of the late actor on her social media post.

His last film, Sharmaji Namkeen was shot with Paresh Rawal as the actor's some portion of films were incomplete.

Meanwhile, Neetu was last seen in 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', co-starring alongside Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani.

She will be next seen in the film 'Letters To Mr Khanna' with Sunny Kaushal and Shraddha Srinath. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

