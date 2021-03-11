Neetu Kapoor recreates Parda Hai Parda moment

Colors’ Dance Deewane Juniors judges Neetu Kapoor, Marzi Pestonji and Nora Fatehi are all set to celebrate the ‘retro special’ with singer Usha Uthup, who will be seen as a special guest on the show. The viewers will witness a blast from the past as they will get to watch Neetu Kapoor recreating her yaadgaar moments with the late Rishi Kapoor on their hit song Parda Hai Parda for the first time on television.
Neetu also shared fond memories of late Rishi Kapoor, she said, “Rishi Ji and I were at loggerheads when this song was shot. We used to fight a lot with each other and had broken up at that time. It was a romantic song where I had to throw a rose, but something else was going on in my mind .”
