Neetu Kapoor says 'shubh arambh' as she and Sunny Kaushal begin prep for 'Letters to Mr Khanna'

New Delhi, September 24

Bollywood actors Neetu Kapoor and Sunny Kaushal, on Friday, kick-started the preparations for their upcoming film 'Letters to Mr Khanna.' Taking to Instagram, Neetu Kapoor shared a picture on her story which she captioned, " Shubah Aarambh," followed by joined-hand emoticons.

A screenshot of Neetu Kapoor's Instagram Stories.

In the picture, the veteran actor shared a picture of the script of her upcoming film titled 'Letters to Mr Khanna.' Apart from Neetu Kapoor, the film also stars Sunny Kaushal and Shraddha Srinath in the lead roles.

Directed by Milind Dhaimade, the film is touted as a "coming-of-age story" which will capture the beautiful and relatable relationship between a mother and her son. It is being made under Lionsgate India Studios.

Sunny shared Neetu Kapoor's post on his story and wrote, "Bohot mazaa aane wala hai ma'am." 

A screenshot of Sunny Kaushal's Instagram Stories.

Using comedy as its main premise, the film delves into the integral fabric of families, communication, and memories, as well as their role in forcing us to grow up.

Excited about the film, Neetu said, "When I read the script, I fell in love with it. It goes beyond the regular mother-son story and explores a different side that sets a unique tone to the rom-com genre. I am excited to be part of Lionsgate Studios' first production, in a movie, I believe will touch hearts and remain close to my heart." "The moment I read the script, I knew it's a special film that I just had to be a part of! It is an ode to all the mothers, their wishes, and their sacrifices! I am really looking forward to working with Milind sir and Neetu Ji on this special project," Sunny shared.

Meanwhile, Neetu was recently seen in 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' alongside Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani and the film received positive responses from the audience.

Sunny, on the other hand, will be also seen in an upcoming thriller film 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga' along with Yami Gautam. The film will stream exclusively on Netflix.

