Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Richa Chadha, Gauhar Khan, Sophie Choudry react to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock on Oscars stage

Chandigarh, March 28

Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars ceremony has become the talk of the town. While the clip of the fiasco has taken the internet by storm, twitter interrupted into a meme fest shortly after the same.

Now, Bollywood celebs are reacting to the incident. Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor took a dig on it and said women are the ones who are accused of being over-emotional. In her Instagram stories, she posted a shot where Will slaps Chris and wrote, “And they say women can never control their emotions…”

A screenshot of Neetu Kapoor's Instagram Stories.

Actor Varun Dhawan also reacted to Will Smith losing his cool during the 94th Academy Awards ceremony. He too shared the same pic on his Instagram Stories and captioned it as, “Wow didn't expect that also @chrisrock has a chin.”

A screenshot of Varun Dhawan's Instagram Stories.

Spinning a Hindi film dialogue around the Will Smith- Chris Rock chaos, Richa Chadha joked and invited her fans to share memes. On Instagram she wrote, “Thappad se darr nahi lagta sahab!” It was followed by, “Send your best meme ideas in the comments. #meme #willsmithslapschrisrock.”

Here's Richa Chadha's Instagram post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richa Chadha (@therichachadha)

Singer Sophie Choudry also shared her view on the incident. “Violence is never the way but cracking jokes about someone’s medical condition should not be acceptable either. This was supposed to be a career high for one of my favourite artists for a superb performance. Instead he’ll be remembered for this crazy incident,” she wrote in a tweet.

Check out her tweet:

Violence is never the way but cracking jokes about someone’s medical condition should not be acceptable either. This was supposed to be a career high for one of my favourite artists for a superb performance. Instead he’ll be remembered for this crazy incident😩 #willsmith #Oscars pic.twitter.com/EBuEOiKNwu — Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) March 28, 2022

Gauahar Khan also took to Twitter to express her disapproval. “Oscar Jeet Gaye, par izzat haar gaye (Won an Oscar but lost respect)! Sad about #willsmith attacking a fellow artist , !!! Comedians at risk , #NewAge #Notolerance . Dialogue is everything, on screen and off. #Oscars.”

Will slapped Chris before he received his first Academy Award for Best Actor for his film King Richard. The confrontation took place after Chris joked that he was looking forward to a sequel to Jada's film G.I. Jane. Reacting to it, Will walked up to the stage and slapped Chris. After returning to his seat, Will was heard shouting "keep my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth."

Take a look at Gauahar's reaction:

Oscar Jeet Gaye , par izzat haar gaye ! Sad about #willsmith attacking a fellow artist , !!! Comedians at risk , #NewAge #Notolerance . Dialogue is everything, on screen and off . 😑 #Oscars — Gauahar Khan / MAYANKA (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) March 28, 2022

The actor talked about the incident minutes later as he reached the stage to receive his trophy. Hinting at the incident, he said, "love will make you do crazy things".

In his long speech, Will apologised for the incident and said, "I just hope they didn't see that on TV. I want to say thank you to Venus and Serena and the entire Williams family for trusting me with your story. That's what I want to do. I want to be an ambassador of that kind of love and care and concern. I want to apologise to the Academy. I want to apologise to my all my fellow nominees. Art imitates life. I look like the crazy father just like they said about Richard Williams. But love will make you do crazy things.”

