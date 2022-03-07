Neetu Kapoor’s fam-jam has Ranbir, Riddhima and Nikhil Nanda

Neetu Kapoor remembers sister-in-law Ritu Nanda in her latest social media post

Neetu Kapoor with family members. Instagram/neetu54

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 7

It’s fam-jam time for the Kapoors. And as they have a blast, we get a glimpse of their family fun on Neetu Kapoor’s Instagram. And what makes this one even more special is the fact that Ranbir Kapoor made time from his busy schedule to be with his folks. Neetu Kapoor posted a fam-jam photo on her Instagram page. In the frame are Neetu Kapoor, her two kids Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Ranbir Kapoor, their uncle Randhir Kapoor and their cousins Nikhil and Natasha Nanda among others. Smiling for the camera, Ranbir with his bearded look steals the show.

Neetu Kapoor made a special mention of her sister-in-law Ritu Nanda who passed away in 2020. Remembering her, she wrote, “Ritu Nanda was the most loveable and amazing person with a beautiful heart. Nikhil Nanda has all her qualities. Love him.” She added hashtags ‘family’ and ‘love’.

Here's the post:

Nikhil Nanda got a shoutout by aunt Neetu as the actor posted the same photo in her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Just love this boy Nikhil Nanda.”

A screenshot of Neetu Kapoor's Instagram Stories. 

A picture of the get-together is found on Riddhima’s Instagram too as she shared a photo that has Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Nikhil Nanda and herself. While the family can be seen enjoying food and drinks, the caption reads, “Love and one love.”

Here's Riddhima's post:

Riddhima shared the same photo on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Me and mine."

#neetu kapoor #ranbir kapoor #ridhima kapoor sahni

