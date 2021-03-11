Neha and Aisha to give a sneak-peek into their lives

The Sharma sisters—Neha and Aisha Sharma—are set to shine bright with their new project titled Shining with the Sharmas. They has been creating short-format content from their personal lives for a platform called SocialSwag. Neha and Aisha, who have dedicated social media followers, have worked with the team to make this unfiltered, un-scripted content along the lines of the famous Keeping Up with the Kardashians series.
A source says, “Neha and Aisha have taken the cameras to their house, their gym, their photoshoots, to their downtime, and even into their kitchen while they make meals. The cameras have been with them throughout without any restrictions.”
The show will be live on web this month itself with new segments being released on a weekly basis.
