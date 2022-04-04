Neha Bhasin and Rashami Desai come together for a song titled Parwah

Neha Bhasin and Rashami Desai have come together for the first time for a powerful song, titled Parwah. The first look of the poster is out and Parwah is about women not giving up no matter how society treats them. Actress Shamita Shetty, who is close to both of them, shared the poster on her Instagram story. Meanwhile, the song releases today on Neha’s YouTube channel.
