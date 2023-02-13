Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are promoting 'social distancing', guess why

ANI

Mumbai, February 13

Audio shows are getting popular in the Hindi film industry. Actors like Saif Ali Khan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan have recently joined Marvel's podcast shows. Now real-life couple Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia have teamed up for a new audio show.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Neha shared a poster of the show 'Social Distancing', in which, there's a strict divider between Angad and Neha. The actor wrote in the caption, "The best-selling author @chetanbhagat is bringing to you a modern romantic audio show that explores the complexities of relationships. Rags, a successful leadership coach, has fallen head over heels for his colleague, Anaya, while navigating a complicated relationship with his wife, Savi. Listen to their lives unravel in 'Social Distancing', for free, performed by me and my better half @angadbedi, only on @audible_in, link in bio!"

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Audible India (@audible_in)

She later shared a video about the audible. Check it out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia)

This is the first time the real-life couple has portrayed on-screen roles. Last Monday, Neha penned a beautiful note for hubby Angad on his 40th birthday. She wrote, "Happy birthday baby !!! Here's to watching sunsets, lazing under the sun endlessly, driving far and wide for sugar-free and gluten-free dessert and having 3 am conversations about love, life and work! And yes to our babies who are the luckiest to have you as their horsey papa...May this one be even more special my love. cheering you today and always for the son, father, husband, friend and human that you are (baaki sab in person)." The couple attended the star-studded reception party of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani on Sunday.

#Angad Bedi #neha dhupia