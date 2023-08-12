Neha Dhupia is 'so proud' of hubby Angad Bedy for 'Ghoomer'

ANI

Mumbai, August 12

Actor Neha Dhupia is her husband Angad Bedi's best cheerleader.

Neha took to Instagram to post the trailer of Angad's upcoming movie 'Ghoomer' with a sweet message for the cast and crew.

Along with the trailer video, she wrote, "As this gem of a film premieres tonight @iffmelbourne film festival... wishing the entire cast and crew luck... been a bystander and watched everyone work too hard on this one...knock it out of the park guys . Good luck team #ghoomer @bachchan @saiyami @hopeprodn @r.balki_7 and most importantly my love @angadbedi. always in ur corner and always so proud of you... can't wait to watch it on the big screen with you this Friday."

To this, Angad replied, "Thank you my love.. shall watch it together. @nehadhupia."

Here's the post:

Earlier, actor Amitabh Bachchan shared the trailer and wrote, "YEEEAAAAHHH YEEEAAAAH YEEEEAAAH WHOOOAAAHHH !!!!! Here's a trailer that makes the heart and head spin. #GhoomerTrailer out now! #GhoomerInCinemas on 18th August."

Helmed by the acclaimed director R Balki, the film stars Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher, Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi in the lead roles.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on August 18.

Abhishek portrays the character of a coach, whose life takes an unexpected turn when he crosses paths with a paraplegic sportsperson, played by Saiyami Kher. Their journey together unfolds against societal challenges and personal struggles, all while guided by director R. Balki's distinctive storytelling prowess.

The powerful performances of Abhishek and Saiyami shine through, delivering moments of heartache, determination, and hope. Director R. Balki's signature style seamlessly weaves their narratives, inviting viewers to embark on a transformative journey that challenges preconceived notions.

The trailer also featured a short glimpse of legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan.

