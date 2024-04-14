Neha Harsora talks about her role in Udne Ki Aasha

The makers of the show Udne Ki Aasha on Star Plus recently dropped an intriguing promo, which gives the audience a glimpse into the complexities that Sailee, a role played by Neha Harsora, has to go through in her life.

Neha says, “The promo showcases Sailee as a determined girl, who aims to achieve her aspirations. Sailee wants to create a name for herself, but ends up in an unexpected marriage with Sachin, who does not even know her name. Sailee has dreams and wishes that she wants to fulfill, but once she gets married to Sachin the path to attaining her goals are filled with obstacles. The life of Sailee after her wedding is going to be difficult, as it will be a new family she will be living with now. It will be intriguing to witness how the tale unfolds.”