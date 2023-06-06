Neha Kakkar is having a blast on her 35th birthday with her parents

ANI

Mumbai, June 6

Indian singer Neha Kakkar celebrated her 35th birthday with her parents and they all had a blast.

On Tuesday, Neha shared a series of pictures from her birthday celebration.

"This is how my birthday began.. 12 am 6.6.23. Thank you @surbhikakkar12 @dewnyrose @rinka_jha @rashmi5044 @vibhagusain @nargis9052 @madhura_makeupnhair and Guddu for making it more special! P.S. Thanks to my #NeHearts for Everything", she captioned the post.

For the low-key birthday bash, Neha opted for an all-black casual look on her 35th birthday. She kept her hair open and straight.

Her father, Rishikesh Kakkar, sported a white T-shirt with matching pants. On the other hand, her mother, Niti Kakkar, wore a black nightsuit.

The first, second and fourth pictures show Neha and her parents smiling and dancing in a decorated room.

In another photo, her father Rishikesh was feeding the cake to Neha.

Check out the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Kakkar (@nehakakkar)

Neha's pictures with her parents garnered several likes and comments, as fans wanted to send her birthday wishes.

Punjabi singer Akhil wrote, "Happy birthday @nehakakkar." Her sister and Bollywood singer, Sonu Kakkar commented, "Stay blessed my cutieee."A fan commented, "Happy b'day to the queen." Indian singer, Tony Kakkar also posted throwback pictures of the brother-sister duo on his Instagram handle to wish her sister. He wrote, "Happy birthday Nehu @nehakakkar. One in a billion truly"

Here's the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tony Kakkar (@tonykakkar)

Indian singer Neha Kakkar is known for her distinctive voice and is one of the most popular singers in the B-Town. She has lent her voice in a number of Bollywood and Punjabi films as well as music videos.

The 'Mahi Ve' singer has had a number of chart-topping hits through the course of her almost 15-year career. Neha recently released her song 'Balenciaga' in which she performed alongside her brother Tony Kakkar. The song was a big hit and gathered 7+ views in 5 days on Youtube.

#neha kakkar