Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh celebrate Holi on ‘Superstar Singer 3’ set

Mumbai, March 23
Singer Neha Kakkar, who is currently the judge of kids singing reality show ‘Superstar Singer 3’, celebrated the festival of Holi on the set, with her husband and Punjabi artist Rohanpreet Singh.
In the new episode, there was a perfect jugalbandi of singing and comedy as Rohanpreet joined Haarsh Limbachiyaa as co-host for the show.
The 11-year-old Vaishnavi Panicker stole hearts with her outstanding performance and made a heartfelt request to everyone to participate in the Holi celebrations by applying colours, expressing her longing to experience the joy, which she misses due to personal reasons.
Following her request, Rohanpreet, captain Salman Ali, and Haarsh joined Vaishnavi.
Neha, who looked pretty in a white beaded ethnic ensemble, joined in too.
The pictures show Rohanpreet cutely applying colours on his ladylove’s cheeks.
Amid the live celebrations, Salman expressed his desire to attend a traditional Holi festival in his village.
‘Superstar Singer 3’ airs on Sony.
