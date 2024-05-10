Neha Kakkar says her mom used to console her with aloo paranthas

IANS

The super-judge of the kids’ singing reality show Superstar Singer 3 Neha Kakkar gets emotional about her mother in the new episode, reminiscing about her childhood memory of how her mom used to comfort her.

The upcoming episode is titled Thank You Maa, and it will celebrate mothers, their boundless love, and their sacrifices with some heartwarming performances by the contestants.

During the shoots, 11-year-old Diya Hegde from Sagara, Karnataka, captivated everyone with her beautiful rendition of the song Tu Kitni Achhi Hai from the film Raja Aur Runk.

Dedicating this performance to her mother Aparna, Diya read her a heartfelt letter expressing gratitude.

Amazed by the performance, Neha said, “Diya, your performance today brought back memories of when I sang this song for my mother. Your performance was truly beautiful, and I felt joy hearing the heartfelt words you shared for your mother. Aparna, your words about Diya being talented and caring resonate deeply. Diya, you’re incredibly sweet, and your singing is amazing.”

The singer then shared her childhood memory of how her mother used to console her with her favourite ‘aloo paratha’ when she used to get upset.

Captain Arunita added, “I’m at a loss for words. This episode holds such significance, and all the children are singing beautifully. We’re all feeling emotional and missing our parents. Diya, your performance was melodious.”

Superstar Singer 3 airs Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm on Sony.