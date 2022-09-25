Neha Kakkar shares cryptic note amid backlash from Falguni Pathak over 'O Sajna'

ANI

New Delhi, September 25

Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar, on Saturday, shared a cryptic note on her social media after facing backlash from singer Falguni Pathak for her recently released song 'O Sajna'.

Taking to Instagram, Neha Kakkar wrote, "If talking in such a manner, saying such bad things about me, abusing me...makes them feel good and if they think it will ruin my day. Then I'm sorry to inform them that I'm too blessed to have bad days. This God's child is always happy because God himself/herself is keeping me happy."

Neha's cryptic note came just after she faced a lot of backlash and trolling on social media for her new song 'O Sajna', an official remake of famous Gujarati singer Falguni Pathak's song 'Maine Payal Hai Chhankai'.

In another story, Neha wrote, "For those who're so unhappy seeing me HAPPY and SUCCESSFUL. I feel sorry for them. Bechare. Plz keep commenting I won't even delete them, Coz I Know and Everybody knows what NEHA KAKKAR is."

Falguni, on the other hand, reshared fans' posts on Instagram Story, indirectly showing her disapproval of Neha's version titled 'O Sajna'.

In a story shared by Falguni, a fan asked her to file a case against Neha for ruining the song. As per various media reports, the Gujarati singer reacted to that story and said, "I wish I could but the rights are not with me." The original song was released in 1999 and it featured actors Vivan Bhatena and Nikhila Palat. The song was played out as a puppet show in a college fest. The song was a massive hit. The new version was unveiled recently.

Priyank Sharma and Dhanashree Verma have featured in the music video of 'O Sajna'. Tanishk Bagchi, who is known for recreating old hit Hindi songs, has composed 'O Sajna'.

