Neha Kakkar's ‘good morning' is all about ‘head banging, Korean hearts' in car

Mumbai, April 5
Singer Neha Kakkar on Friday morning was seen doing “head banging” and making Korean hearts in the car, while she was going to pick her husband Rohanpreet Singh, whom she lovingly calls "Rohu".
Neha took to Instagram stories and shared a video.
In the clip, she was seen grooving to some reggaeton music and then suddenly started hilariously head banging, which means shaking one's head in rhythm with music.
Dressed in a white fluffy crop top paired with sweatpants, Neha said: “Goodmorning…Bhangra paao…. aa rahe hai Punjabi aa rahe hai… We are going to pick Rohu.”
Neha, who has belted out hits such as 'Second Hand Jawaani', 'Sunny Sunny', 'Manali Trance', 'London Thumakda', 'Dilbar', 'O Saki Saki', started her journey in singing by participating in the second season of the singing reality show, 'Indian Idol'.
Apart from playback singing, she has been a part of several television reality shows as a judge including 'Indian Idol' and 'Superstar Singer' season 3.
