Neha Sargam to play Yashoda in new show ‘Yashomati Maiyaa Ke Nandlala’

Mesmerising viewers with a heartfelt bond between Yashoda and Kanha (Lord Shri Krishna), Sony Entertainment Television recently announced its latest offering titled Yashomati Maiyaa Ke Nandlala, which will soon air on the channel. The makers have roped in popular television actress Neha Sargam to essay the pivotal role of Yashodha.
Neha Sargam, who has been a part of notable mythological shows in the past, says, “We’ve all grown up watching and hearing stories of Kanha so it’s exciting for me to play such an integral part in Yashomati Maiyaa Ke Nandlala.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 children among 11 killed as temple chariot touches high-voltage power line in Tamil Nadu
PM Modi, President Kovind express grief over the incident
Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption
Suu Kyi, who was ousted by an army takeover in February last...
Blood of Chinese should not be shed in vain, says Beijing after 3 dead in Pakistan blast
Female suicide bomber kills three Chinese teachers at Karach...
Bhagwant Mann calls meeting of health and home depts ahead of Modi's covid-19 meeting with CMs
The meeting precedes the one called by PM Modi with all CMs