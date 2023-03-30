NehalChudasama on working with GashmeerMahajani in ‘TuZakhm Hai Season 2’

Tu Zakhm Hai Season 2 features actors like Gashmeer Mahajani, Nehal Chudasama, and Donal Bisht. And, Nehal talks about the chemistry she shares with Gashmeer: “It was wonderful working with Gashmeer, who puts his best in every scene. We had a couple of love-making scenes and he made sure I was comfortable. He’s a very easy person to work with.”