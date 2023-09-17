Netflix and Yash Raj Films come together to forge iconic partnership

Raj Films (YRF) and Netflix are coming together to form a new multi-year partnership to create films and series for audiences in India as well as across the world.
The first projects to come out of the partnership include the character-driver thriller, The Railway Men, a four-part series starring R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyendu Sharma and Babil Khan. It is helmed by debutant director Shiv Rawail.
The second, Maharaj, is a film marking the debut of actor Junaid Khan and also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Sharvari and Shalini Pandey. The film has been directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, whose last film Hichki was a global hit.
