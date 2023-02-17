Netflix announces new action thriller series Rana Naidu

Get ready for a high-octane, action-packed ride as two of India’s superstars, Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh Daggubati, come together for the very first time as warring father and son in Netflix’s upcoming series Rana Naidu.

An adaptation of the popular American series, Ray Donovan, Rana Naidu premieres on March 10 and is produced by Sunder Aaron and Locomotive Global and created by Karan Anshuman. The series is directed by Karan Anshuman and Suparn S Varma.

The star-studded cast of Rana Naidu came together to unveil the power-packed trailer for the series. Rana spoke about working with his uncle and Netflix for the first time and said, “This project is special for so many reasons. It’s not only my first collaboration with Netflix but also with my uncle, Venky. It has been an enriching experience working with Sunder (Aaron) Karan (Anshuman) and Suparn (Varma) on this project and I am glad Rana Naidu turned out the way it has.”