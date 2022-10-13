Netflix announces release date of Monica, O My Darling

Netflix announced the launch date of its upcoming whodunit dark comedy, Monica, O My Darling, which is all set to premiere on November 11. Directed by Vasan Bala, Monica, O My Darling stars Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, Radhika Apte, Sikandar Kher, Bagavathi Perumal and others.

Talking about the film, director Bala earlier shared, “Monica, O My Darling has been a dream project for me and we cannot wait to entertain everyone with this twisted crime- comedy brimming with mystery and drama. Joining forces with Matchbox Shots and Netflix along with our brilliant ensemble cast to bring to life this unique story has been an absolute pleasure.”