Netflix announces release date of Monica, O My Darling

Netflix announced the launch date of its upcoming whodunit dark comedy, Monica, O My Darling, which is all set to premiere on November 11. Directed by Vasan Bala, Monica, O My Darling stars Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, Radhika Apte, Sikandar Kher, Bagavathi Perumal and others.
Talking about the film, director Bala earlier shared, “Monica, O My Darling has been a dream project for me and we cannot wait to entertain everyone with this twisted crime- comedy brimming with mystery and drama. Joining forces with Matchbox Shots and Netflix along with our brilliant ensemble cast to bring to life this unique story has been an absolute pleasure.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Another targeted killing in Valley, Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in Shopian
Kashmir Freedom Fighter group claims responsibility for atta...
India crush Sri Lanka by 8 wickets to clinch 7th Women's Asia Cup title
Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana scores unbeaten 51
Ex-DU professor Saibaba to stay in jail as Supreme Court suspends Bombay HC order acquitting him in Maoist links case
More than eight years after his arrest, Bombay HC had on Fri...