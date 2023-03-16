Netflix announces Season 3 of its top five web shows

Successful Indian shows on Netflix from previous years are set to return on the platform and guess what’s the common thread in the announcement— they all happen to be the third seasons of the respective series. Popular series — Delhi Crime, The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, Kota Factory, Mismatched and SHE, will be returning this year.

Delhi Crime

Mismatched

Netflix officials posted a video, which begins by showing tweets from fans, showing their excitement for the third season of their favourite shows. Bhavana Pandey, who features in Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, says, “You don’t even know what’s coming!” After which shots from the previous seasons are played and their renewals announced.

As for the caption, it goes, “It’s time to refill your coffee cups because our favourites are coming back for a new season with a whole lotta twists, crime and drama!”

SHE

Kota Factory

Kota Factory follows the lives of a group of students preparing for IIT entrance exams, whereas Shefali Shah-starrer Delhi Crime is a crime drama and was based on true crime stories until now. Shriya Pilgaonkar-starrer SHE is created by Imtiaz Ali and is based around a female police constable who goes undercover to bust an underworld gang. The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is a reality show which features celebrity wives Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey, Seema Sajdeh and Maheep Kapoor. And Mismatched is a coming-of-age romantic series. — TMS