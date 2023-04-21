Netflix announces upcoming satirical comedy ‘Kathal- A Jackfruit Mystery’

Netflix has announced its upcoming investigative satire comedy Kathal- A Jackfruit Mystery, which will be released on May 19. Starring Sanya Malhotra, Vijay Raaz, Anant Joshi, Rajpal Yadav and Neha Saraf, the story is set in a fictional town called Moba. Written by Ashok Mishra and Yashowardhan Mishra, the film is produced by Sikhya Entertainment & Balaji Telefilms Ltd.

Inspired by true events, it showcases Sanya in a never-seen-before avatar. Director Yashowardhan Mishra says, “Kathal- A Jackfruit Mystery is an extremely special film for me, not just because it marks my debut as a feature director but also because this is a story that will strike a chord with audiences across the country. ”