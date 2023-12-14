Netflix shares viewer data; ‘The Night Agent’ on top spot with 812 mn hours of viewing

IANS

Streaming platform Netflix has unveiled the data on user engagement on what content users have watched the most, marking a step towards viewership data transparency.

The report, titled What We Watched: A Netflix Engagement Report, covers more than 18,000 titles and nearly 100 billion hours viewed between January and June 2023. At the top of this report is The Night Agent, a series that debuted globally March 23 and racked up 812 million hours viewed by the end of June. It was followed by Season 2 of the family drama Ginny & Georgia with 665.1 million hours of viewing and The Glory, a South Korean series with 622.8 million hours of viewing.