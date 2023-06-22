Netflix unveils trailer of Lust Stories 2

Netflix dropped the trailer for the second edition of its Emmy-nominated anthology, Lust Stories 2.

Four directors, Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Konkona Sen Sharma, R Balki, and Sujoy Ghosh, have created a collection of films with actors, including Amruta Shubhash, Angad Bedi, Kajol, Kumud Mishra, Mrunal Thakur, Neena Gupta, and Tamannaah Bhatia, among others.

Produced by Ashi Dua and Ronnie Screwvala, the film will premiere on Netflix on June 29.

R. Balki says, “Lust is natural and most important in a relationship. It’s critical for all to recognise it. I wanted to create a love story that a family could watch together. Why should a story of lust always make for exciting solo viewing and be uncomfortable for family viewing when families are created by love and lust? Neena Gupta, Mrunal, and Angad have brought to life this simple, hilarious tale in the most charming way possible.”

Konkona says, “There is something exhilarating about a woman getting her rightly deserved freedom and taking control of her life, and this is exactly what I wanted to showcase in my anthology for Lust Stories 2. I was quite thrilled and excited when I was approached by RSVP, Flying Unicorn, and Netflix to do this project. Lust for me, like many others, is a forbidden topic, and I wanted to break away from the norm, which was only possible because of my wonderful co-writer, Pooja Tolani. I couldn’t have asked for a better cast than Amruta and Tillotama, who worked so well with each other.” Sujoy says, “This time, Lust Stories are all about the different shades of lust. Tamannah and Vijay brought the film to life just as I had imagined it, and I am hoping audiences will enjoy seeing their chemistry on screen.”

Amit says, “When Netflix, Ronnie, and Ashi approached me to be a part of their Emmy-nominated anthology Lust Stories, it was an immediate yes for me. It was truly an exceptional experience to work with actors like Kajol and Kumud Mishra to bring this complex and edgy vision of lust to audiences. Lust has multiple shades, and this film of mine depicts the lust for power and ambition.’’