Netizens issue warnings to Amitabh Bachchan ahead of Team India's ICC World Cup final

  Entertainment
Amitabh Bachchan candidly wrote on X, 'When I don't watch, we WIN'

Amitabh Bachchan and Virat Kohli. File photos



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 16

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan finds himself in the midst of social media warnings as he inadvertently becomes the center of attention for Team India's cricket fortunes.

Following India's triumphant win against New Zealand in the ICC World Cup semi-final, Amitabh Bachchan candidly shared on his official X account, "When I don't watch, we WIN!"

However, little did he anticipate the ensuing online frenzy. Social media users flooded the comments section, cautioning the megastar against tuning in for the much-anticipated ICC World Cup final on Sunday. One user pleaded, "Don't watch the final match, sir," while another advised, "Stay indoors, Bachchan sahab." In a humorous tone, a third user proposed, "Let's do some arrangement to lock him into a remote island on the day of the World Cup final."

While the nation anxiously awaits the final match, celebrities including Ranbir Kapoor, John Abraham, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Shahid Kapoor, and Anushka Sharma attended the thrilling World Cup semi-final match at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.

Post-match, Anushka Sharma expressed her heartfelt sentiments on Instagram Stories, showering praise on her husband, Virat Kohli. She also expressed gratitude for witnessing his remarkable journey in the world of cricket. She wrote, "God is the best scriptwriter! Utterly grateful to him for blessing me with your love, and to watch you grow from strength to strength and achieve all that you have and will, being honest to yourself and to the sport always. You are truly God’s child."

Kohli's outstanding performance, scoring 106 runs with 8 fours and a six, set a new record for the highest number of centuries in ODI cricket, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the grand finale.

