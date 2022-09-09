 Netizens say Cameron Diaz is 'rude, nasty' after she hoped magazine staffer would 'get cancer' : The Tribune India

Netizens say Cameron Diaz is 'rude, nasty' after she hoped magazine staffer would 'get cancer'

Rolling Stone founder Jann Wenner writes in his book how Cameron Diaz reacted to her photo of sharing a kiss with Justin Timberlake

Netizens say Cameron Diaz is 'rude, nasty' after she hoped magazine staffer would 'get cancer'

In his upcoming book, Jann Wenner writes about Cameron Diaz, Tom Cruise, Angelina Jolie and others. Instagram/camerondiaz

Los Angeles, September 9

Actress Cameron Diaz has been branded rude after Rolling Stone founder Jann Wenner claimed that the actress once hoped a magazine staffer would "get cancer".

Jann seemingly dissed the 50-year-old star in his upcoming tome, "Like a Rolling Stone", per Page Six, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Jann reportedly writes in his book that in the mid-2000s, the celeb-heavy magazine was part of the zeitgeist. He goes on to say that one of the magazine's earliest scoops was a paparazzi photo of "an actress" sharing a kiss with Justin Timberlake on a surfboard.

Although Jann doesn't specifically mention Cameron by name, his writing seems to imply he's referring to the 'Sex Tape' actress, as she was famously photographed sharing a sweet kiss with the "Can't Stop the Feeling" crooner while the two vacationed in Hawaii in 2006.

Cameron and Justin were a Hollywood A-list couple. The actress and the NSYNC alum met in 2003 at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards where they hit it off. However, the two eventually broke things off in early 2007.

Jann, who also owned Us Weekly, also describes the unnamed actress as "unpleasant to deal with," claiming this person even told one of the magazine's researchers at the time, "I hope you get cancer." Upon learning of the news, social media users poured their thoughts on Twitter.

"Isn't she known to be rude and nasty?? Guess this confirms the rumors from people that have met her," one person wrote. Another chimed in, "She seems a nasty piece of crap. Terrible thing to say. It is a devastating disease."

Jann's memoir, 'Like a Rolling Stone', is set to hit the bookshelves on September 13. In the upcoming memoir, he also makes a bombshell claim about Tom Cruise, alleging that the 'Top Gun: Maverick' star is secretly gay.

In addition to that, Jann claims that Angelina Jolie was behind the beach photos that confirmed her secret relationship with Brad Pitt.

Jann said the 'Maleficent' star tipped a photographer off on her stay at a resort on the coast of Africa with Brad at the time.

IANS

#Cameron Diaz #Jann Wenner #Rolling Stone

