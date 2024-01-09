‘Never missed watching Irrfan Khan on big screen,’ says Mudasir Bhat

Mudasir Bhat, known for his perfrmance in Crackdown 1 and 2, has embraced the New Year with joy, hopes, and optimism. Having recently featured in Watcho’s Oh My Wife!, he has shared insights into his sources of inspiration in the acting realm. Alongside expressing his admiration for the late actor Irrfan Khan, Mudasir also acknowledged his reverence for the veteran actor Dilip Kumar.
Mudsair said, “I really admire the late Irrfan Khan. He was the one who showed everyone what natural acting is all about. Every time his movies came out in theatres, I never missed watching them on the big screen. I learnt a lot from him—how he approached characters and presented them on screen. He was like an acting encyclopedia, a gem in the industry who could convey so much without even using many words; his eyes were enough to connect audiences with the character and the story. I truly miss a talent like his.”
He added, “I’m also fond of Naseeruddin Shah and George Clooney. George Clooney is my favourite actor; he’s a Hollywood star and a style icon. Dilip Kumar sahab is timeless and also someone I look up to.”
The actor recently played the role of Vivek, a forensic expert, who is entangled in personal challenges while solving a high-profile murder case, in Watcho Exclusives Oh My Wife! The series stars Sneha Singh Sisodia as Sujata, Vivek’s wife.
