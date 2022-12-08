 Never say never: Ranbir Kapoor on making Hollywood debut : The Tribune India

Never say never: Ranbir Kapoor on making Hollywood debut

The actor talks about his 'disaster' films 'Shamshera', 'Jagga Jasoos' at Red Sea Film Festival

Ranbir Singh at the Red Sea Film Festival. Instagram/redseafilm



Los Angeles, December 8

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor discussed his life and career during one of the final 'In Conversation sessions at the Red Sea Film Festival on Wednesday.

"It's part of Indian culture," Kapoor told Deadline later that evening at a party hosted by GQ.

"The songs, the dances. They love the movies, especially the Asian subcontinent. So it's always great to get that love." Talking at length, he discussed the projects in his filmography that he believes are failures, either due to poor box office numbers or conflicting artistic results.

Discussing his 2022 action film 'Shamshera', he said it was "by far the hardest film I've worked on. It was a big box office disaster, but the biggest mistake I made on Shamshera was that I stuck on a beard." He was referencing the prosthetic beard he wears during the film. Over rapturous laughter from the crowd, he continued: "When you're shooting in the heat, and you stick on a beard, it's like your face is melting." Ranbir continued to discuss his 2017 family drama 'Jagga Jasoos', which he described as "another disaster." "It's a film that I produced. It was a passion project. It was directed by Anurag Basu. It was a very heartwarming and sweet idea, but it didn't do well, which really hurt," he said. "That's the only film in my career that hurt me."

'Shamshera' is among a slew of big budget, high-profile Bollywood titles that have struggled at the box office this past year even though Indian cinemas have been open with no Covid restrictions for almost a year.

"It's been pretty bad these last few years," he told Deadline of the situation at the Indian box office.

Check out Ranbir Singh's pictures at the Red Sea Film Festival:

"The entire culture of going to a theatre for a community viewing of a movie seems like it's dying, and it's only there for the big ticket films, but I hope with strong storytelling, and renewed vigour, Indian cinema comes back." Conversely, away from the predominantly Hindi-language Bollywood industry, films from the South Indian film industries, such as the Kannada language K.G.F: Chapter 2 and the Telugu language RRR have been breaking box office records in India and overseas.

"They're doing really good storytelling," he said of the recent South India cinema boom, citing S. S. Rajamouli's RRR, which has grossed more than $140 million worldwide.

"It's not taking itself too seriously. It's got all the songs, dances, action, friendship, and comedy. So it's a multi-genre film, but those are hard films to make because we try to make them, and they keep failing. So we're really proud that a film like RRR is making an impact in Hollywood."

The film is a fictionalised story of real Indian freedom fighters and stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, and Kapoor's wife, Alia Bhatt. Kapoor and Bhatt's relationship was frequently brought up at the public keynote, with fans desperately asking how the pair balance parenthood with their careers.

Alia recently made her English language debut in the spy thriller Heart of Stone from Netflix and Skydance. Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan co-star in the picture. While she has made her way to Hollywood, Ranbir told Deadline that he doesn't see himself crossing over to the States anytime soon.

"I'd never say never, but I'm pretty content with the kind of opportunities that are coming my way in my country in my language," he said. "I do have a certain block in my head about acting in English. I'd rather act in my language because it comes naturally to me. But never say never." IANS

