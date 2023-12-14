'Never smoked a cigarette in my life': Actress Kate Micucci diagnosed with lung cancer

Chandigarh, December 14
Actress Kate Micucci has been diagnosed with lung cancer despite having "never smoked a cigarette in my life".
The 43-year-old US actress and comedian shared a video of herself on TikTok lying in a hospital bed, joking that she was posting a "SickTok".
The Big Bang Theory actress has had a surgery after being diagnosed with the cancer.
In her video, she revealed she underwent surgery for lung cancer on Friday. "Hey everybody, this is not a TikTok, it's a 'Sick Tok.' I'm in the hospital but it's because I had lung cancer surgery yesterday, " adding, "They caught it really early. It's pretty weird because I've never smoked a cigarette in my life. So, you know, it was a surprise, but also, I guess it happens."
As per a study by Cancer organisation, about 80 per cent of lung cancer deaths are thought to result from smoking, and this number is probably even higher for SCLC. It’s very rare for someone who has never smoked to have SCLC.
The risk of lung cancer for people who smoke is many times higher than for people who don't smoke. The longer you smoke and the more packs a day you smoke, the greater your risk.
The American comedian and musician’s some of the roles include Stephanie Gooch in Scrubs, Ally in 'Til Death, Shelley in Raising Hope, Lucy in The Big Bang Theory, Sadie Miller in Steven Universe, Sara Murphy in Milo Murphy's Law, Kelly in Hamster and Gretel.
