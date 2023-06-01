New addition to the news desk

Akshay Oberoi will soon join the cast of the news drama series, The Broken News Season 2. The previous seasons of the show starred Sonali Bendre, Jaideep Ahlawat and Shriya Pilgaonkar among others.

The shoot of the show, produced by ZEE5 in collaboration with BBC Studios India, will start soon. Akshay is currently busy with Fighter, where he plays the role of an air force pilot. The film also stars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. It is slated for release on January 25.