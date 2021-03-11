New innings: Aryan Khan is ready for new show, will travel to US?

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 28

The Narcotics Control Bureau has given a clean chit to Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who was arrested last year in October and spent 22 days in jail. The star kid is now free of all charges related to the drugs-on-cruise case.

Now, going by the latest reports, Aryan will be travelling to the United States for a special project, which is close to his heart.

The buzz is that he has proposed the show to an OTT platform and will be directing it himself.

Aryan’s passport was confiscated after he was taken into judicial custody to prevent him to travel overseas. According to a report in ETimes, once he gets his passport back, Aryan will be free to travel and the first agenda is to head to the USA.

Earlier, there were reports that the star kid had been working on scripts for web series and a feature film.

In a report by Pinkvilla, Aryan has been silently working on multiple ideas. A Pinkvilla source revealed “Of all the ideas in development, the two in the forefront is a web-series for Amazon Prime and a feature film to be bankrolled by Red Chillies Entertainment. The Amazon Prime series is said to be about the life of a die-hard fan with some elements of thrill, however, the details of feature films are not known yet. If everything proceeds at the right pace, there’s a strong possibility of the show being green-lighted by the platform this year itself.”

Even Shah Rukh Khan had revealed in a conversation that Aryan Khan is not keen on pursuing a career in acting and wants to explore thecreative aspect of the filmmaking.