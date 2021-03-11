Among the new releases this week is the highly-anticipated movie Jurassic World: Dominion

Film: Janhit Mein Jaari (Hindi)
Producers: Raaj Shaandilyaa, Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Vishal Gurnani
Director: Jai Basantu Singh
Directed by debutant Jai Basantu Singh, Janhit Mein Jaari features Nushrratt Bharuccha, Tinnu Anand, Anud Singh Dhaka, Vijay Raaz, Paritosh Tripathi, and Brijendra Kala in key roles. Narrated in a humorous way, the film encompasses the journey of a young girl who sells condoms for a living despite societal resistance.
Film: Jurassic World: Dominion (English)
Producers: Frank Marshall, P Crowley
Director: Colin Trevorrow
Jurassic World: Dominion stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jeff Goldblum, among others. The movie releases in theatres in 3D, IMAX 3D, 4DX and 2D formats in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. — Dharam Pal
