New Releases : Jhund

Film: Jhund

Producers: Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Savita Raj Hiremath, Raaj Hiremath, Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, Gargee Kulkarni, Meenu Aroraa, Sandeep Singh

Director: Nagraj Popatrao Manjule

Renowned Marathi filmmaker Nagraj Popatrao Manjule is back in action after giving films like Fandry and Sairat.

Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Jhund also features Sairat stars Akash Thosar and Rinku Rajguru in pivotal roles.

It is based on the life of Vijay Barse, a retired sports teacher, who founded an NGO called Slum Soccer. Amitabh Bachchan plays the retired school teacher, who is determined to change the life of the underprivileged children by engaging them in the game of football, aiming to keep the kids away from petty crime and drug addiction.

Jhund releases in cinemas on March 4.

Film: Main Viyah Ni Karona Tere Naal

Producer: Gurnam Bhullar

Director: Rupinder Inderjit

Gurnam Bhullar and Sonam Bajwa are all set to reunite for their new film Main Viyah Ni Karona Tere Naal. The film has been creating the right buzz ever since it was announced. The story, written and directed by Rupinder Inderjit, revolves around a Canadian YouTuber who visits Punjab for the first time and falls in love with a desi girl, who eventually helps him discover his roots.

Produced by Gurnam Bhullar’s own production company Diamond Star Worldwide Movies and music by Junglee Music, Main Viyah Nahi Karona Tere Naal is slated to release in cinemas on March 4 worldwide by Zee Studios.

Film: The Batman

Producers: Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark

Director: Matt Reeves

Warner Bros Pictures and filmmaker Matt Reeves keenly-awaited action film The Batman features Robert Pattinson in the dual role of Gotham City’s vigilante detective and his alter ego, reclusive billionaire Bruce Wayne.

The Batman is a high-octane action film. Alongside Robert Pattinson it also stars Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Jayme Lawson, Andy Serkis and Colin Farrell. The Batman is set to release across India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on March 4. —Dharampal