New show unveils truth behind the Twin Flames Universe

Prime Video released the trailer for the new docu-series Desperately Seeking Soulmate: Escaping Twin Flames Universe.

In the trailer, former members share their personal experiences in the Twin Flames Universe, uncovering the appalling methods of group leaders Jeff and Shaleia Divine.

While the two promise that their followers will find harmonious union and the romance of eternity with their ultimate lover, the extreme lengths that members go to spark questions about the alleged cult’s real motives. Based on journalist Alice Hines’ investigation, and directed by two-time Primetime Emmy winner Marina Zenovich, the series unveils the dark truth behind the Twin Flames Universe, an alleged online love cult. From encouraging rabid pursuit of exes, to attempting to influence members’ gender identities, each episode uncovers unimaginable realities behind the popular online community.

The docu-series premieres on Prime Video on October 6.