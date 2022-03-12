Sunny Leone's work permit for Bengali film 'Soldiers' revoked by Bangladesh governement

Chandigarh, March 12
It wasn’t long ago that announcement was made about Sunny Leone starring in an Indo-Bangladesh movie. Fans were thrilled about the news and excited to see her in a Bengali film for the first time.
But looks like the actress has had to face roadblocks on the way. Going by the latest report by ETimes, Sunny cannot yet shoot for the film titled ‘Soldiers’. If you are wondering why, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting of Bangladesh has cancelled Sunny’s work permit for the film. Now, why has that happened, it has not been made clear. There are rumours doing the rounds that indicate a couple of Islamic groups have threatened to state protests if Sunny enters Bangladesh. Apparently, the Bangladesh government, in order to avoid any unrest, took the decision.
Earlier this month, the ministry allowed 11 Indian artists to shoot in Bangladesh for Soldiers, which is being directed by Shamim Ahmed Roni. Sunny was also among those artists but now all the others have got the permit apart from her.
The work was supposed to being on March for the last schedule of the shoot was planned before September 4.
This isn’t the first time Sunny has been denied entry in Bangladesh. Back in 2015, she was unable to attend a cultural event in country as many Islamic groups staged protest against her visit, which ended in the actress cancelling her trip.
Although Sunny has appeared in a Bangladeshi music video ‘Dustu Polapan’ in the past, which was an overnight hit, but even during that experience she faced criticism by some Bangladeshi groups.
On the work front, Sunny has been garnering praise for her portrayal in Vikram Bhatt’s Anamika, streaming on MX Player. In Anamika, Sunny plays an action actor suffering from Amnesia.
