New version of ‘Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava’ from Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel’s ‘Gadar 2’ evokes nostalgia

ANI
Mumbai, June 29
The new version of 'Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava' from Sunny Dol and Ameesha Patel-starrer 'Gadar 2' will usher in a wave of nostalgia among fans.
On Thursday, the makers unveiled the reprised version of the global hit.
Phir se hogi pyaar ki barsaat, #UddJaaKaaleKaava ki dhun ke saath! ❤️— Zee Music Company (@ZeeMusicCompany) June 29, 2023
Song is out, tune in now. #Gadar2 aa rahi hai bade parde par 🔥 lagane iss Independence Day! 🇮🇳
Cinemas mein 11th August se 🎞️https://t.co/7IrtyTLRSP@zeestudios_ @gadar_official @iamsunnydeol pic.twitter.com/Q7XN7ETIQS
View this post on Instagram
The original song was sung by music maestros Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik, the new version of the song is recreated and rearranged by Mithoon. Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava was originally composed by Uttam Singh and the lyrics were penned by Anand Bakshi.
The new version is a part of 'Gadar 2', which will hit the theatres on August 11.
Helmed by Anil Sharma, the film stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles. Before releasing the official teaser online, the makers of the film attached the teaser with 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' which was re-released in the theatres on June 9.
The teaser of 'Gadar 2,' hints that the story begins right from where the story ended in 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' and the fans could also hear a sad version of the song 'Ghar Aaja Pardesi'.The film's portrayal of the partition of India and its impact on people's lives struck a chord with the audience.
The epic tale of patriotism, love and sacrifice of Tara and Sakeena broke multiple records back in 2001 and now the makers are all set to entertain the audiences with the second instalment of the film.
'Gadar 2' will have a big Bollywood clash with Akshay Kumar's 'OMG 2' and Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal'.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rahul Gandhi reaches violence-hit Churachndpur in helicopter after Manipur Police stopped his convoy, visits relief camp
Congress leader had to stop at Bishnupur, around 20 kilometr...
Leaders who attended Opposition meet in Patna involved in scams: Amit Shah
Said Bihar the people will give a ‘befitting reply to corrup...
Chit fund scam: Punjab govt to sell properties of Pearl Group to return duped investors’ money
AAP government will recover every single penny plundered fro...
Lok Sabha drill: PM Modi chairs BJP huddle, 3 zones for focused work
Sources said cabinet and party reshuffle could happen in Jul...
101-year-old Sikh World War II veteran honoured by UK PM Rishi Sunak with Points of Light award
Rajindar Singh Dhatt, based in Hounslow in southwest London ...