New version of ‘Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava’ from Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel’s ‘Gadar 2’ evokes nostalgia

ANI

Mumbai, June 29

The new version of 'Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava' from Sunny Dol and Ameesha Patel-starrer 'Gadar 2' will usher in a wave of nostalgia among fans.

On Thursday, the makers unveiled the reprised version of the global hit.

Phir se hogi pyaar ki barsaat, #UddJaaKaaleKaava ki dhun ke saath! ❤️



Song is out, tune in now. #Gadar2 aa rahi hai bade parde par 🔥 lagane iss Independence Day! 🇮🇳

Cinemas mein 11th August se 🎞️https://t.co/7IrtyTLRSP@zeestudios_ @gadar_official @iamsunnydeol pic.twitter.com/Q7XN7ETIQS — Zee Music Company (@ZeeMusicCompany) June 29, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zee Music Company (@zeemusiccompany)

The original song was sung by music maestros Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik, the new version of the song is recreated and rearranged by Mithoon. Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava was originally composed by Uttam Singh and the lyrics were penned by Anand Bakshi.

The new version is a part of 'Gadar 2', which will hit the theatres on August 11.

Helmed by Anil Sharma, the film stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles. Before releasing the official teaser online, the makers of the film attached the teaser with 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' which was re-released in the theatres on June 9.

The teaser of 'Gadar 2,' hints that the story begins right from where the story ended in 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' and the fans could also hear a sad version of the song 'Ghar Aaja Pardesi'.The film's portrayal of the partition of India and its impact on people's lives struck a chord with the audience.

The epic tale of patriotism, love and sacrifice of Tara and Sakeena broke multiple records back in 2001 and now the makers are all set to entertain the audiences with the second instalment of the film.

'Gadar 2' will have a big Bollywood clash with Akshay Kumar's 'OMG 2' and Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal'.

#Akshay Kumar #Bollywood #Mumbai #Ranbir Kapoor #Sunny Deol