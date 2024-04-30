 New York Indian Film Festival to celebrate Shabana Azmi’s 50 years in cinema : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Entertainment
  • New York Indian Film Festival to celebrate Shabana Azmi’s 50 years in cinema

New York Indian Film Festival to celebrate Shabana Azmi’s 50 years in cinema

Gala will celebrate this landmark anniversary with a special event that will include the screening of her 1996 film ‘Fire’, directed by Deepa Mehta

New York Indian Film Festival to celebrate Shabana Azmi’s 50 years in cinema

"I am happy that my 50th year is being celebrated here and I look forward to it,” a NYIFF statement quoted Azmi as saying. Instagram/@azmishabana18



PTI

New York, April 30

The landmark 50-year cinematic journey of veteran Indian actor Shabana Azmi will be celebrated here next month at the New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF), the annual celebration of features and documentaries from the Indian subcontinent.

The 24th edition of the NYIFF, considered North America’s longest running and most prestigious Indian film festival, will run from May 31-June 2 and showcase 49 narratives, documentaries and short films starring some of the biggest names in cinema, including Amitabh Bachchan and Naseeruddin Shah.

With the year 2024 marking Azmi’s five decades in Indian and international cinema, the gala will celebrate this landmark anniversary with a special event that will include the screening of her 1996 film ‘Fire’, directed by Deepa Mehta.   

“I have been associated with the NYIFF since its inception. I am heartened by the progress it has made over the years in leaps and bounds. I am happy that my 50th year is being celebrated here and I look forward to it,” a NYIFF statement quoted Azmi as saying.

Azmi, 73, who will attend this year’s NYIFF, will delve into her “remarkable journey, from her groundbreaking debut in Shyam Benegal’s ‘Ankur’, to her trailblazing roles that have earned her five National Film Awards and international accolades,” the statement said.

It added that beyond her cinematic achievements, Azmi’s “dedication to social activism, particularly for the rights of women and the underprivileged, is truly inspiring.”  

The Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awardee has starred in over 140 Hindi films and 12 international productions such as Mehta’s ‘Midnight’s Children’, Mira Nair’s ‘The Reluctant Fundamentalist’ and Ismail Merchant’s ‘In Custody’.

“From her gripping portrayal in ‘Ankur’ to her recent roles in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ and ‘Ghoomer’, her collaborations transcend borders, with projects including Shekhar Kapur’s ‘What’s Love Got to Do with It?’ and Steven Spielberg’s prestigious mini-series ‘Halo’.

“Azmi’s repertoire is a testament to her unparalleled skill and diverse roles. As Shabana Azmi continues to illuminate screens and stages alike with her presence, her legacy as a trailblazer in Indian cinema remains unparalleled,” the statement said.

The festival, presented by the Indo-American Arts Council (IAAC), will open with the film ‘Dear Jassi’, directed by Indian-American filmmaker Tarsem Singh, who has made films with Jennifer Lopez and Julia Roberts, besides directing videos for music legends like the bands REM and Lady Gaga. Closing the festival will be the Sanya Malhotra-starrer ‘Mrs’, directed by Arati Kadav.

Highlights of this year’s festival include the Bachchan and Vivek Gomber starrer ‘The Umesh Chronicles’ by filmmaker Pooja Kaul; Naseeruddin Shah in the short film ‘Khidki’, documentary ‘Merchant Ivory’, and Tannishtha Chatterjee in American filmmaker Wendy Bednarz’s debut film ‘Yellow Bus’.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#New York


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Raja Warring to contest againt BJP's Ravneet Bitu from Ludhiana; Congress announces 4 more candidates for Punjab

2
Trending

Man pays Rs 3 lakh fee to get marriage proposals for daughter from rich families with over Rs 200 crore turnover; internet can't keep cool

3
India

India summons Canadian deputy envoy over pro-Khalistan slogans at event attended by PM Justin Trudeau

4
Delhi

No CM can remain absent for long, it’s against national interest: Delhi High Court on Arvind Kejriwal

5
Madhya Pradesh

After Surat setback, Congress faces Indore ignominy as Lok Sabha candidate Akshay Bam withdraws nomination

6
Delhi

Excise policy case: If Kejriwal doesn't appear on summons, he can't take defence that his statement wasn't recorded, says Supreme Court

7
Punjab

Jalandhar Commissionerate Police arrest 3 drug peddlers, seize 48 kg heroin; bust international syndicate

8
India

Amit Shah's 'doctored' video: Delhi Police summon Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, one arrested in Assam

9
Punjab

US report ‘identifies’ RAW official in plot to assassinate Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

10
Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand suspends licences of 14 products made by Ramdev's pharmaceutical companies

Don't Miss

View All
Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes
Punjab

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize
Diaspora

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize

Europe is the fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate, report says
World

Europe is fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate: Report

In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients

Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Top News

Unwarranted, unsubstantiated imputations: MEA on US media report on Gurpatwant Pannun case

Unwarranted, unsubstantiated imputations: MEA on US media report on Gurpatwant Pannun case

The report, citing unnamed sources, named a RAW officer in c...

Top court questions Kejri’s non-appearance before ED

Excise 'scam': After questions on Arvind Kejriwal’s non-appearance before ED, Supreme Court to resume hearing on his plea today

The Bench had asked why the AAP leader did not move a bail a...

Haryana Police nab 2 members of Lawrence Bishnoi-Godara gang after encounter in Nuh

Haryana Police nab 2 members of Lawrence Bishnoi-Godara gang after encounter in Nuh

The accused are wanted for Gurugram scrap dealer Sachin Majr...

9 Colombian soldiers dead in army helicopter crash

9 Colombian soldiers dead in army helicopter crash

The helicopter was taking supplies to a municipality that re...

Congress jabs Modi after setback in Indore, Surat; asks why is PM nervous even in BJP bastions

Congress jabs Modi after setback in Indore, Surat; asks why is PM nervous even in BJP bastions

The Congress' Indore Lok Sabha seat candidate Akshay Bam wit...


Cities

View All

Ensure timely lifting of procured wheat: Official

Ensure timely lifting of procured wheat: Official

Commuters suffer as road repair work stalled in Amritsar

Tarn Taran: Two die in mishap as tractor hits bike

Light, sound show at Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s palace needs efforts to sustain

Amritsar: EPFO launches new scheme to resolve employee grievances

Providing canal water to farmers priority: Jeet Mohinder Sidhu

Providing canal water to farmers priority: Congress Bathinda candidate Jeet Mohinder Sidhu

Bathinda: Wheat bags exposed to rain, farmers upset

Chandigarh prepares 100-day action plan for development works

Chandigarh prepares 100-day action plan for development works

INDIA VOTES 2024: Disgruntled leaders of Chandigarh Congress to meet today

Chandigarh constable booked for ‘thrashing’ hotel owner

Day’s temperature in Chandigarh falls 6.9 degrees

Chandigarh: Rs 18L relief given to accident victim’s parents

Sunita, Atishi meet CM in jail

Sunita, Atishi meet CM in jail

Congress trying to give OBC quota to minorities: BJP

The Tribune Interview: Will work for the welfare of SCs and OBCs

Former Congress councillor among new BJP joinees

Sanjay blames BJP, L-G for MCD fiasco

INDIA VOTES 2024: Sports industry roped in for voter awareness

INDIA VOTES 2024: Sports industry roped in for voter awareness

Kapurthala DC reviews poll preparedness

Punjab ex-CM Charanjit Channi seeks voters’ response on Google form

Rana Gurjeet Singh’s hopes of getting ticket dashed

Shahkot: Shops, eateries join hands with admn to increase voter turnout

INDIA VOTES 2024: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring is Congress’s choice from Ludhiana

INDIA VOTES 2024: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring is Congress’s choice from Ludhiana

Amrinder Raja Warring Congress’s trump card for Ludhiana

First randomisation of EVMs conducted in presence of political party representatives

Ludhiana district excels in voter awareness, literacy in Punjab, bags 2nd spot in SVEEP

Questions arose as Ludhiana MC auctions NHAI’s Elevated Road pillars for ads sans nod

national yogasana training programme kicks off

national yogasana training programme kicks off

Woman, help booked for ‘murder’ of man

Shakespeare Festival captivates audience

DC directs officials to speed up lifting of procured grain from Sirhind market

Senior citizens concerned over road blockade, noise pollution