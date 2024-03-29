Newly married Aditi Rao Hydari gives Heeramandi event a miss

IANS

Aditi Rao Hydari, who got engaged with actor Siddharth on Wednesday, missed a special event of her upcoming streaming series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar at Mumbai’s Mahalakshmi Race Course.

The makers of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar organised a special drone show at the Mahalakshmi Race Course to announce the release date of the series. The leading ladies of the series Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal and Sanjeeda Sheikh were present at the event.

The emcee at the event shared the update about Aditi’s absence from the event owing to her special day. All the actresses chose traditional Indian attire in line with the theme, the look and the feel of the series.

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar marks the web series debut of Indian auteur Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who is known for his acute sense of aesthetics, the intricate details of art, production, costumes and music.

The first song of the series, Sakal Ban, composed by Bhansali, with lyrics written by Amir Khusro and sung by Raja Hasan, was released on March 8.

The series is about the lives of mistresses at the red-light district of Heera Mandi in Lahore during the Independence movement against the British Raj.

