Next on couch

ANI

Comedian Kapil Sharma is back to entertain the audience with his famous talk show, which will now come on OTT. On Saturday, Kapil unveiled the trailer of The Great Indian Kapil Show. The trailer gives a sneak peek into what the upcoming Netflix show has in store for the fans. In the show, celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan and Diljit Dosanjh will mark their presence. The episodes have already been shot. In the trailer, we can see Ranbir gracing the couch of Kapil’s show with his mother and veteran actor Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

Diljit came on the show with actor Parineeti Chopra and director Imtiaz Ali to promote their film Amar Singh Chamkila. The show will also be a treat for cricket lovers as they will get to see Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer as guests in one of the episodes.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Aamir Khan #Diljit Dosanjh #Kapil Sharma #Ranbir Kapoor