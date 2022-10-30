NFL Star Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen divorce after 13 years of marriage

ANI

Famous American football quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bundchen have announced their divorce after more than 13 years of marriage. Their divorce followed months of speculations regarding Brady’s protracted playing career and its impact on their relationship.

Brady posted the announcement on social media on Friday and wrote, “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together.” He added, “We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration. Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world. However, we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written.” Gisele also took to Instagram to share the news. She wrote, “The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this...”