Nia Sharma has got ‘separate issues in life’: Her pictures show why

Mumbai, May 7
Actress Nia Sharma, who is currently busy shooting for her upcoming show ‘Suhaagan Chudail’, revealed her ‘separate’ issue of looking “flat” while taking pictures.
Nia took to her Instagram stories and shared glimpses from the shoot, including pictures and videos.
The actress first shared a photo featuring the ‘team behind the promo’.
Following that, she shared a video showcasing her back as the camera captured her while she stood on the road in a costume.
The actress then shared another video of herself posing for the camera and could be heard asking, “Do I look flat?”
Nia shared the video with the caption, ‘I got separate issues in life (sic).’
In the last image, she was seen flaunting her long, painted-black toenails.
View this post on Instagram
The 33-year-old actress, who started her acting journey with ‘Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha’ in 2010, will be seen playing a negative character in ‘Suhaagan Chudail’, depicted as one who kills married men and gains power through their demise.
Details about the show are still under wraps. However, the cast includes names such as Zayn Ibad Khan, Sachin Khurana, Subhalaxmi Das and Araddhana Sharma, among others.
