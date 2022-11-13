 Nick Cannon welcomes his 12th baby as Abby De La Rosa gives birth to their third child : The Tribune India

Nick Cannon welcomes his 12th baby as Abby De La Rosa gives birth to their third child

Abby and Nick welcomed a baby girl named Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon on Friday

Nick Cannon welcomes his 12th baby as Abby De La Rosa gives birth to their third child

Nick cannon and Abby De La Rosa with their newborn child. Instagram/nickcannon



ANI

Washington, November 13

A year after Abby De La Rosa gave birth to twins, she welcomed another baby with Nick Cannon on Friday.

Abby and Nick welcomed a baby girl named Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon on Friday.

Nick took to Instagram to announce the arrival of the baby girl. He wrote, "1/11/2022 A BEAUTIFUL DAY for "BEAUTIFUL ZEPPELIN CANNON" to arrive! Mommy @hiabbydelarosa I love you! You make it ALL look so easy and effortless but I am forever indebted to your tireless work of constant dedication, diligent effort and selfless love that you give to our children and myself." He continued, "Beautiful is privileged to have such a Loving and Spiritually inclined Mother. Your resilience and strength doesn't go unnoticed. Watching you smile through the world's madness and my constant craziness is so impressive." He concluded, "Not a day goes by that I am not filled with gratitude for all your care, words of affirmation, kindness and inspiration. Thank you!! If I don't say it enough!You are the definition of steadfast and virtuous and it is my continued duty to make you and our children feel valued and protected every single day! BEAUTIFUL ZEPPELIN aka BZC aka BIZZY B! Get ready because the world is yours! Daddy loves you!! #OurFamily" Nick welcomed two of his kids in the past two months.

Nick's alleged girlfriend Alyssa Scott is also pregnant with his child. Alyssa gave birth to her first child with Nick in June last year.

However, according to Page Six, the little one lost his battle with brain cancer five months later. In May this year, Scott, the mother of Zeela, a 4-year-old child from a previous relationship, ignited pregnancy rumours.

Here's the post:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by NICK CANNON (@nickcannon)

Nick has seven more children with four other women, including his 11-year-old twins - Moroccan and Monroe, who he has with Mariah Carey.

Bre Tiesi gave birth to Cannon's eighth child on June 28 at home without any drugs, and she later chronicled the emotional experience on YouTube. Their son was given the name Legendary.

He and Brittany Bell are parents to three children: one-month-old son Rise, 5-year-old Golden, and one-year-old daughter Powerful. With Lanisha Cole, Nick is the father to a one-month-old daughter named Onyx.

According to Page Six, earlier this year, Nick admitted on NYC's 94.7 The Block that he has "failed badly" at monogamy and relationships.

The former Nickelodeon star did say, though, that he might see himself getting married once more in the future. 

#Abbe De La Rosa #Alyssa Scott #Nick Cannon

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Himachal Himachal VOTES 2022

74% polling, it's neck and neck in Himachal Pradesh

2
Punjab

634 MBBS seats remain vacant in Punjab

3
Nation

‘People of north India should see us as victims instead of killers’: Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict Ravichandran

4
Punjab

Firing at reception: Punjab minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal meets NRI family in Amritsar, assures action

5
Haryana

Delhi court revokes lookout circular against BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi in black money cases

6
World

Watch: Two historic military aircraft collide at Veterans Day show in Dallas

7
Chandigarh

Digging near underpass at Zirakpur triggers snarl-ups

8
Punjab

Can't blame farmers for field fires, states responsible: NHRC

9
Punjab

Punjab government bans songs glorifying weapons; no public display of firearms, including on social media

10
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Another gangster’s name crops up

Don't Miss

View All
Digging near underpass at Zirakpur triggers snarl-ups
Chandigarh

Digging near underpass at Zirakpur triggers snarl-ups

YouTubers as mobile phone celebrities
Features

YouTubers as mobile phone celebrities

Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release
Lifestyle

Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release

Nihang finds love in Belgian kudi
Punjab

Nihang Sikh finds love in Belgian kudi

Poor students crack entrance, but unable to pay MBBS fee
Punjab

Poor students crack entrance in Punjab, but unable to pay MBBS fee

Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage
Trending

Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage

Sunny Leone picture used in Karnataka teachers’ examination admit card; probe ordered
Nation

Sunny Leone picture used in Karnataka teachers' examination admit card; probe ordered

Haryana girls break glass ceiling, line up for Army rally
Haryana

Haryana girls break glass ceiling, line up for Army rally

Top News

England win the toss, field first in T20 World Cup final against Pakistan

Sam Curran, Stokes star as England beat Pakistan to win T20 World Cup

Seasoned Ben Stokes (52 not out off 49 balls) anchors the ch...

Assembly polls: Record 75.6 per cent turnout in Himachal, may go up

Assembly polls: Record 75.6 per cent turnout in Himachal, may go up

Chief Electoral Officer says postal ballots are yet to be re...

EAM Jaishankar discusses Ukraine conflict, Indo-Pacific with US Secretary of State Blinken in Cambodia

EAM Jaishankar discusses Ukraine conflict, Indo-Pacific with US Secretary of State Blinken in Cambodia

He also met UN chief Antonio Guterres at the end of the ASEA...

Punjab government bans songs glorifying weapons; no public display of firearms including on social media

Punjab government bans songs glorifying weapons; no public display of firearms, including on social media

Also orders a review of arm licences within the next three m...

6 killed after vintage aircraft collide at Dallas air show

6 killed after vintage aircraft collide at Dallas air show

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said authorities are contin...


Cities

View All

‘Lift & loot’ gang busted in Bathinda

'Lift & loot' gang busted in Bathinda

UT schools, parents gear up for entry-level admissions

Chandigarh schools, parents gear up for entry-level admissions

Digging near underpass at Zirakpur triggers snarl-ups

Mechanics encroach on forest area in Chandigarh's Sector 48

Ropar illegal mining: Six members of Ilaqa Sangharsh Committee booked for ‘extortion’ from stone crusher owners

Youth dies in SUV-truck collision at Dera Bassi

Former AAP councillor climbs tower after party denies him MCD polls ticket

Former AAP councillor climbs tower after party denies him MCD polls ticket

DU's 3rd cut-off for UG courses to be released today

‘Lootera’: Delhi BJP attacks AAP by remaking movie poster featuring Kejriwal, Sisodia

Noida imposes Rs 10,000 fine for mishap caused by pet animals from March 2023

‘Sheru te Sweety di wedding’: Gurugram neighbours organise their pet dogs’ marriage, locality to attend as 'baraatis'

Roadways staff protest conductor’s suspension

Roadways staff protest conductor’s suspension

18,671 cases settled in Lok Adalat

Seized contraband destroyed

Boopathi is city’s new Police Commissioner

PU fest: Audience breaks into bhangra on Day 3

Contractual staff close Ludhiana bus stand in protest for 2 hours, passengers hit

Contractual staff close Ludhiana bus stand in protest for 2 hours, passengers hit

5 conmen held for duping Ludhiana traders on pretext of exchanging dollars

Ludhiana man thrashed by drunk son, dies

Mandeep Singh Sidhu is Ludhiana Commissioner of Police

Undertrial escapes from police custody in Ludhiana

No let-up in dengue spread, 35 fresh cases reported in district

No let-up in dengue spread, 35 fresh cases reported in Patiala

45 chikungunya cases, highest in four years

6,182 cases settled at National Lok Adalat

Strike by employees of PRTC, Punjab Roadways leaves passengers stranded in Punjab, Chandigarh

Civil Surgeon performs 13 eye surgeries