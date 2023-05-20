Nick is jiju now

PTI

American singer Nick Jonas has acknowledged that a lot of people in India call him jiju after his marriage to Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra. “A lot of people now call me jiju. My wife and I were in India recently for an event and all the photographers on the red carpet were calling me jiju,” the singer said.

Nick and Priyanka, who tied the knot in 2018, attended the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in March along with a host of international and Indian celebrities.

A photographer at the event also called him Nickua, to which the singer said, “I did hear that. It was really good to be back; I love India. It has been a couple of years since I’ve come here because of Covid, so this was a fun trip. It was great to hear the many nicknames I have now.”

Nick is currently promoting his upcoming album with the Jonas Brothers, titled The Album. He most recently collaborated with Indian rapper, King, for the Hindi version of the track “Maan Meri Jaan”.