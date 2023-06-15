Nick Jonas can't take his eyes off Malti Marie; netizens say 'like daddy, like daughter'

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 15

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who got married in December 2018, are now celebrating parenthood with great enthusiasm and affection. The duo welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in January 2022. Despite consistently updating their Instagram friends and followers about Malti, Priyanka and Nick initially chose not to reveal her face on social media. However, her face was finally unveiled when their gorgeous kid accompanied her parents to the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Now the couple frequently posts beautiful pictures of their daughter on social media.

Recently, singer and actor Nick Jonas uploaded a beautiful picture with his daughter in his arms and he simply added a heart emoji. The father-daughter duo was photographed in the middle of nature and looked stunning.

In the photograph, Malti, dressed in a charming pastel blue outfit, is looking at something with curiosity, while her adoring father, dressed in a trendy sequined black jacket, can't keep his gaze away from her.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

As soon as Nick shared the picture, his fans couldn't stop praising the father-daughter duo's similar looks. A user wrote, “Like Daddy Like Daughter! Absolutely Adorable!!!” While a user commented, “No dna needed, ever. She’s literally mini you.” Another one wrote, “She looks just like you. Beautiful humans you both are.”

A user added that Malti has got Priyanka’s eyes and wrote, “Wow I see a perfect mix of both of them. Those beautiful eyes are all mama!”

