Nick Jonas looks back at a difficult moment during his wedding with Priyanka Chopra

IANS

Los Angeles, Augusy 13

Nick Jonas spoke about a particularly difficult moment during his wedding with Priyanka Chopra back in 2018. He recalled how the ceremony, which was performed the traditional Indian way, was unfamiliar to him and thus a bit of a cultural shock.

"There's this one moment in Indian weddings where the bride and groom are lifted on the shoulders of their family members and there's sort of a game that's played where this garland is put on each other," Nick said, talking to People magazine, as reported by Aceshowbiz.

"They try to be the first to put the garland on the other," Nick continued. "And it's surprisingly difficult, especially when you have someone as competitive as me and Pri. But whoever is the one to put it on first, that side of the family is the more dominant."

While it was a bit awkward for him due to his unfamiliarity with Indian weddings, it did not stop him from going ahead with the marriage. He went on to say that he loved the ceremony as it was both something different and beautiful.

Nick described the ceremony, as a "great way for the families to all connect. It's really for the family members to feel pride and that's just a funny game. But it's really heartwarming and a great way for the families to all connect."

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra, who had previously described Nick as "a wise man beyond his years," went on to praise the pop star for helping her in overcoming her own insecurities due to their age difference and different backgrounds.

The Hollywood-Bollywood star told British Vogue magazine: "He's a wise man beyond his years ... I get affirmations from him all the time, to remind me of my value when I forget or when I get insecure. He just sees through the fog for me. He sees the best in people."

Both Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have enjoyed a spree of great success since their marriage, gaining a lot of attention and being called one of the best celebrity couples on social media.

