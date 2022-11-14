Nick Jonas shares his symptoms of type 1 diabetes, watch the video

Chandigarh, November 14
Singer Nick Jonas was 13 when he was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. The American singer decided to open about his symptoms to educate his fans about the disease. Taking to Instagram, Nick shared the four signs his body started to show before he was diagnosed with it. The 30-year-old revealed he hadexcessive thirst, frequent urination, weight loss, and irritability which, according to him, can be recognised as common signs of type 1 diabetes.
Watch the video:
View this post on Instagram
“I had four signs that I was living with type 1 diabetes: excessive thirst, weight loss, frequent urination, and irritability. These can be recognised as common signs of type 1 diabetes. I’m sharing my signs so that others can #SeeTheSigns,” he captioned the post.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Religious conversion by force, allurement or fraudulent means ‘very serious’ matter: Supreme Court
The apex court asked the Centre to step in and make sincere ...
US President Biden discusses Taiwan with Chinese counterpart Xi in effort to avoid ‘conflict’
Biden and Xi also agreed that ‘a nuclear war should never be...
Live-in partner chops woman's body into 35 pieces, dumps them at various places in Delhi
The couple had eloped from Mumbai to New Delhi after the wom...
Permanent residents can now be part of Canadian military; Indians to benefit
Nearly 1 lakh Indians became permanent residents of Canada i...
India's retail inflation falls to 6.77 per cent in October
It is still above Reserve Bank’s comfort level for tenth mon...