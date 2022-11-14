Nick Jonas shares his symptoms of type 1 diabetes, watch the video

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 14

Singer Nick Jonas was 13 when he was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. The American singer decided to open about his symptoms to educate his fans about the disease. Taking to Instagram, Nick shared the four signs his body started to show before he was diagnosed with it. The 30-year-old revealed he hadexcessive thirst, frequent urination, weight loss, and irritability which, according to him, can be recognised as common signs of type 1 diabetes.

Watch the video:

“I had four signs that I was living with type 1 diabetes: excessive thirst, weight loss, frequent urination, and irritability. These can be recognised as common signs of type 1 diabetes. I’m sharing my signs so that others can #SeeTheSigns,” he captioned the post.

