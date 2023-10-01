 Nick Jonas' 'September dump' is about celebrating wife Priyanka Chopra, daughter Malti Marie, work and more : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
  • Nick Jonas' 'September dump' is about celebrating wife Priyanka Chopra, daughter Malti Marie, work and more

Nick Jonas' 'September dump' is about celebrating wife Priyanka Chopra, daughter Malti Marie, work and more

Nick shares pictures with brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas

Nick Jonas' 'September dump' is about celebrating wife Priyanka Chopra, daughter Malti Marie, work and more

Nick Jonas with Priyanka Chopra and their daughter Malti Marie. Instagram/nickjonas



ANI

Los Angeles, October 1

Singer-actor Nick Jonas, on Sunday, surprised his fans with a photo dump from September on Sunday.

Aside from images of himself and Jonas brothers, the photo dump also included pictures of his wife, Priyanka Chopra and his daughter Malti Marie.

Nick captioned the post, "September." 

In the first monochrome picture, Nick can be seen with his brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas.

The other picture showcased actor Adam Sandler posing with the Jonas brothers.

The third picture featured Priyanka chatting with Canadian actor Simu Liu.

Nick also shared a picture from his birthday celebrations.

Malti Marie was also spotted in one of the pictures, wearing a printed dress.

Take a look at the pictures:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

Reacting to the pictures, a social media user wrote, " I'm so glad you included that photo of Malti." " Ahhh cutiepie MM," another one wrote.

Priyanka and Nick got married in a Christian and Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2, 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka recently came up with 'Citadel', which was created by The Russo Brothers. The action-packed show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka) of the global spy agency 'Citadel.â€™ She will share screen space with John Cena and Idris Elba in 'Heads Of State'. 'Nobody' filmmaker Ilya Naishuller is directing off a script by Josh Appelbaum and Andre Nemec, with an initial draft by Harrison Query based on Query's original idea.

#Nick Jonas #Priyanka Chopra

