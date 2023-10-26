Nicki Minaj's studio album 'Pink Friday 2' to release on her birthday

ANI

Rapper and singer-songwriter Nicki Minaj announced that the release date of her upcoming fifth studio album 'Pink Friday 2' has been shifted from November 17 to her birthday on December 8, reported People.

The rapper opened up about why she made the decision to push the release a second time and expressed just how "proud" of the project she is.

After revealing that she had several "major, monumental announcements", Minaj shared that "for about two reasons, I have changed my album date." She was wearing "Barbie" bling with pink lipstick and eyeshadow to match.

"The new album date for this incredible body of work that I am so proud of is on a very special day to me and to the Barbz," the "Barbie World" rapper said. 'Pink Friday 2', I am so happy to announce, will be out on my birthday, December 8th." "I am so filled with emotion about it because, as y'all know, it's been a long time coming," the hip-hop star added.

According to People, the superstar explained that the date changed largely because the vinyl pressing of the album wasn't going to be ready until the week of December 1. She also clarified that the release had "been changed for some time now behind the scenes" and wasn't pushed because 2 Chainz and her longtime friend and collaborator Lil Wayne are releasing their new joint record, Welcome 2 Collegrove, on November 17.

She also opened up on why it took five years to drop the follow-up to 2018's studio album 'Queen'. "I have never in my life been so in love with something that I'm working on," the "Super Freaky Girl" rapper said. "Pink Friday 2 the album is something that has been coming for the last five years. It is the album that I had writer's block for a long time because I was pregnant and didn't want to say freaky stuff and all that." She continued, "This entire album will be the biggest gift I have ever given humanity thus far. I can stand by that. I will bet any amount of money that Pink Friday 2 the album is going to make people fall in love immediately."

Minaj thrilled the Barbz back in June when she announced her upcoming album would be a sequel to her seminal 2010 record Pink Friday. At the time she revealed with a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) that the record, originally slated for October 20, would be pushed to November 17.

After teasing that her fifth studio album would be "well worth the wait," she wrote, "I love you guys so much. I am so grateful for the years of support and love you guys have given me. At times maybe I didn't even deserve all that you have poured into me. Nonetheless, you will love this album." Since then, she's given fans a tease of the highly-anticipated project by sharing the fantastical album artwork, dropping the single "Last Time I Saw You" and previewing an unreleased track at the MTV VMAs, which she emceed for the second year in a row. Earlier this year, the hip-hop icon also contributed the hit song "Barbie World" to the Barbie movie soundtrack, reported People. ()

