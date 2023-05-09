 Nicolas Cage and Bill Skarsgard to star in 'Lord of War' sequel : The Tribune India

Nicolas Cage and Bill Skarsgard to star in 'Lord of War' sequel

The film will be directed by Andrew Niccol

Nicolas Cage and Bill Skarsgard. ANI



ANI

Washington, May 9

Nicolas Cage and Bill Skarsgard are roped in for 'Lords of War', the sequel to 'Lord of War'. The film will be directed by Andrew Niccol.

As per Hollywood Reporter, Niccol will write and direct the sequel to his 2005 crime thriller Lord of War. Cage will reprise his role as arms dealer Yuri Orlov, and Skarsgard will play the role of his son.

In Lords of War, Orlov discovers he has a son, Anton, who is trying to top his father's wrongs rather than stop them as he launches a mercenary army to fight America's Middle East conflicts, reported Hollywood Reporter.

"There is so much more to explore with these characters. Plato said it best -- 'Only the dead have seen the end of the war.'  I'm looking forward to spending more time in the company of the charming devil that is Yuri Orlov and now his illegitimate son - who turns out to not be legitimate in any way," director Niccol said in a statement.

Cage earned an Oscar for his role in Leaving Las Vegas. His recent movie credits include The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent and Pig. Skarsgard most recently starred in John Wick: Chapter 4, alongside Keanu Reeves.

Niccol wrote The Truman Show screenplay, which landed him an Oscar nomination, before directing Anon, starring Clive Owen and Amanda Seyfried; Good Kill, starring Ethan Hawke, January Jones and Zoe Kravitz; and The Host, led by Saoirse Ronan.

The shoot of the new movie will start in Fall, 2023 with Film Nation Entertainment representing the international sales rights starting at the Cannes Film Festival.

#Bill Skarsgard #Lord of War #Nicolas Cage

